15,292 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CONMED by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in CONMED by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

CONMED Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

