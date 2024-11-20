Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $157,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,310,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,759,313.21. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $121,000.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.
AvePoint Price Performance
Shares of AVPT stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33 and a beta of 0.88. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $16.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
