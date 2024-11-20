Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $157,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,310,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,759,313.21. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $121,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33 and a beta of 0.88. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVPT. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvePoint

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.