Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for F5 Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.51. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. F5’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

Institutional Trading of F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $799,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

