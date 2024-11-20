Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for UHS Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.84 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.04 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 501.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 403.2% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 134.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.