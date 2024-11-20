XP Factory (LON:XPF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.14), with a volume of 874988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

XP Factory Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.76.

Insider Activity at XP Factory

In related news, insider Graham Bird bought 51,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,632.60 ($8,417.01). Insiders have bought a total of 53,333 shares of company stock worth $693,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

