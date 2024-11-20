Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 151236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after purchasing an additional 892,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,562,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,091,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,170,000 after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.