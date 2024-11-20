Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.27 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

