Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ASX opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

