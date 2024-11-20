Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 103,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 99,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

