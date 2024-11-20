Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 1,161 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $314,464.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,812,995.78. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,902. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of FROG opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

