Wix.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,497 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 234% compared to the average volume of 1,348 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 246.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.13.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $24.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,255. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $95.65 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

