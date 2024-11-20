William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.12.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 151,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

