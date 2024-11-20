Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$87.40 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$94.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.61. The company has a market cap of C$39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

