What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ODFL Q2 Earnings?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $211.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average is $191.77. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 262.6% in the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

