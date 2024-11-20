Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares $0.07 — Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IGI remained flat at $16.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

