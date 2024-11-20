Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.04 — Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,843. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

