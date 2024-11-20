Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.