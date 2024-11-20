Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

