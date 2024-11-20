West Family Investments Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

