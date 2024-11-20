West Family Investments Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 75.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,597,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,196,000 after acquiring an additional 687,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

