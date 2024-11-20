West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 65.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 48,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BNS

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

