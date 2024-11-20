West Family Investments Inc. Has $281,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average is $139.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.