West Family Investments Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

