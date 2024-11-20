West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,911 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $175,979,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

