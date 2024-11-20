West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 369,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 368,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.