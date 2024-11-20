Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Waste Management worth $109,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,120,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,072,000 after purchasing an additional 520,096 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,601,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $219.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.73 and a 12-month high of $226.84.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

