Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,779,283. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 140.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 151,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,337,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.