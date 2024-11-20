Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 253.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. 1,050,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,767,389. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.