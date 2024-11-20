Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 395367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 139,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 63,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 356,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 200,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 82,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

