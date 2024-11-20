Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $8.25 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVOS
Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vivos Therapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.