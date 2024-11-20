Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $8.25 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of VVOS opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.71. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $48.79.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

