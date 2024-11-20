Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 688.97 ($8.74) and last traded at GBX 690.09 ($8.76), with a volume of 39751594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 699 ($8.87).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 918.49, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,204.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.26) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($251,282.59). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,451,776.65). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,324,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,892,094. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

