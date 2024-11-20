Vipshop’s (VIPS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

