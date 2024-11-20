VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the quarter. VF comprises about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.94% of VF worth $73,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of VF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in VF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after buying an additional 2,589,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,057,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 673,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 473,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

VF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. VF Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. This represents a 6.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

