Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 16th

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

VCM stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$23.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.13). Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of C$87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Accountability Research lowered their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total transaction of C$41,160.00. Company insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

