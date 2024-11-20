Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.48 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

