Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 18.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,823,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $439.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

