Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.07. The stock had a trading volume of 176,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $223.61 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.79. The firm has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.