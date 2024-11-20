Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,382,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,817,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.