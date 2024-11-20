Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.33 and a 200 day moving average of $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.22 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

