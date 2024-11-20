Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after buying an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.50 and a 52 week high of $276.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

