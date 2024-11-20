Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $1,857,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.87. 40,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,524. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $235.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.