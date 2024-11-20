Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Boosted by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $919,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,764,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

