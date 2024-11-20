Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Holdings Boosted by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 73,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 103.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,495,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 759,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 289,147 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 414,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

