Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.57-$1.67 EPS.

Valvoline Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

