Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.57-$1.67 EPS.
Valvoline Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.46.
Valvoline announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
