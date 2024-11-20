Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Buys 3,498 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 11.8% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vertiv worth $45,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

