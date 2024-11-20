Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $102,840.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,896.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $119,310.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $77,550.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,248,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,879. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.