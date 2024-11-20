Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$815.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $797.4 million. Universal Technical Institute also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.93-1.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 672,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,402. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The trade was a 33.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.