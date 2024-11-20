Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after purchasing an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.58. 111,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,513. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.