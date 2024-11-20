Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Harjinder Bajwa Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) COO Harjinder Bajwa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,321.25. The trade was a 22.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harjinder Bajwa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Harjinder Bajwa purchased 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $522,450.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Harjinder Bajwa purchased 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 443.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $111,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 274,628 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $10,915,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 207,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

View Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.