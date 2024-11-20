Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Harjinder Bajwa Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) COO Harjinder Bajwa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,321.25. The trade was a 22.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Harjinder Bajwa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Harjinder Bajwa purchased 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $522,450.00.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Harjinder Bajwa purchased 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00.
Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 443.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $56.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $111,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 274,628 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $10,915,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 207,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.
View Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.