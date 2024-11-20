UBS Group Downgrades Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) to Neutral

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Finance of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

About Finance of America Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.