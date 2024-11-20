TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:SMIF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85.40 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 883,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,285. The stock has a market cap of £208.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1,062.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.37. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.12).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

