TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
LON:SMIF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85.40 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 883,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,285. The stock has a market cap of £208.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1,062.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.37. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.12).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
